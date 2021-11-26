Sidmouth College’s sixth-formers have done their annual sponsored 'Christmas tree carry' through the town – the 41st in the college’s history.

The tradition began in 1979 when the school minibus broke down and a group of students volunteered to go and fetch the tree from Colaton Raleigh and carry it back to the college.

In 2019, those of the 1979 students who were still living locally came back to recreate the event to mark its 40th anniversary.

On Thursday, November 25, a group of 50 students carried the 14ft tree, which was kindly donated by Kings Garden Centre, from Long Park to the town centre, along the seafront and back through The Byes to the school. Along the way they collected donations towards the Motor Neurone Disease Association, their chosen charity for the year, and ended up with a total of £87.71.

The tree now stands proudly at the front of the college for all to enjoy.