Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 June 2019

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It was an evening to remember as excited Sidmouth students waved away exam season for a night at their prom.

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7008. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students pulled out the stops with an array of beautiful dresses and sharp suits as they celebrated the end of GCSEs.

Tractors, limos and open top cars were among the vehicles that pulled in to Woodbury Park to drop off the students for the night's festivities.

Principal Sarah Parsons and vice-principal Jim Ingham-Hill congratulated the year group for their hard work and said it was a 'great way' to mark the start of their futures.

Mrs Parsons said: "As a group they have been hard working, focused, and a real pleasure to have at the school. They are a special group of students who have built amazing relationships with staff and each other over their time at Sidmouth College.

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6968. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6968. Picture: Terry Ife

"I am looking forward to sharing their successes in the summer.

"I speak on behalf of all staff when I say that this group of students will be missed by all and we are looking forward to welcoming a large number back into our Sixth Form in September.

"The prom is a fantastic opportunity for the students to celebrate their five years together at the College and it was incredible to see the strong bond they have forged as a year group. Tonight has been a real celebration and a great way to mark the start of their futures."

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6998. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6998. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6994. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6994. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6988. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6988. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6986. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6986. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6978. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6978. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6975. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6975. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6973. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6973. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6966. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6966. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6961. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6961. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7004. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7004. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6924. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6924. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6957. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6957. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6954. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6954. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6959. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6959. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6892. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6892. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6948. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6948. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6923. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6923. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6945. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6945. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6938. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6938. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6943. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6943. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6937. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6937. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6935. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6935. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6934. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6934. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6930. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6918. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6918. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6912. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6912. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6916. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6916. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6907. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6907. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6899. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6899. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6886. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6886. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6883. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6883. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire stations at risk of closure in major shake-up

Sidmouth Fire Station is not at risk at closure but changes could be made to staffing. Picture: DSFR

Sidmouth Tennis Club enjoying a fine season

Coach Gregg Shipp with Mini Red title winner Max Imbeck. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Bicton Arena announce super sponsorship for major October event

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY

Sidmouth Spears trophy goes ahead despite ‘worst weather in 25 years’

Sidmouth Spears Trophy winners Liz Boyle Paddy Chew and Jane Painter being presented with the trophy by Sidmouth lady captain Jill. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth runner Kirsteen Welch tames ‘The Beast’

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch on her way to a secodn place finsh at the 2019 'The Beat' meeting on Dartmoor. Picture SRC
