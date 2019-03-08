Gallery

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was an evening to remember as excited Sidmouth students waved away exam season for a night at their prom.

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students pulled out the stops with an array of beautiful dresses and sharp suits as they celebrated the end of GCSEs.

Tractors, limos and open top cars were among the vehicles that pulled in to Woodbury Park to drop off the students for the night's festivities.

Principal Sarah Parsons and vice-principal Jim Ingham-Hill congratulated the year group for their hard work and said it was a 'great way' to mark the start of their futures.

Mrs Parsons said: "As a group they have been hard working, focused, and a real pleasure to have at the school. They are a special group of students who have built amazing relationships with staff and each other over their time at Sidmouth College.

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6968. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6968. Picture: Terry Ife

"I am looking forward to sharing their successes in the summer.

"I speak on behalf of all staff when I say that this group of students will be missed by all and we are looking forward to welcoming a large number back into our Sixth Form in September.

"The prom is a fantastic opportunity for the students to celebrate their five years together at the College and it was incredible to see the strong bond they have forged as a year group. Tonight has been a real celebration and a great way to mark the start of their futures."

