Sidmouth College students enter Lions Club's International Peace Poster contest

Sidmouth College students took part in the Lions club's 'Poster for Peace' competition. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Archant

Sidmouth College students have been putting their artistic talents to the test by taking part in a 'Poster for Peace' competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth College students took part in the Lions club's ‘Poster for Peace’ competition. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Sidmouth College students took part in the Lions club's ‘Poster for Peace’ competition. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

The event, sponsored by Lions clubs around the world, including the Lions Club of Sidmouth, encourages young people to think about the importance of world peace, tolerance and international understanding, by sharing their unique visions of the world through pictures.

Pupil Ella Watkins, 12, has been selected as the winner of the local round of the 32nd annual event run by Lions Clubs International.

Seven students entered this year's competition which had a theme of 'journey of peace' and were judged by Lynda Kettle - Sidmouth Society of Artists' chair.

Ella's poster will now go forward to the South West England round and, if she continues to be successful, she could end up competing with artwork from young artists in other countries.

Sidmouth College students took part in the Lions club's ‘Poster for Peace’ competition. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Sidmouth College students took part in the Lions club's ‘Poster for Peace’ competition. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Mrs Kettle said this year's competition was challenging but that she was delighted by the variety of interpretations from the young entrants which she added was 'a testament to their talent'.

She said Ella's painting showed the emergence of the dove of peace from an egg to maturity and combined the growth of an olive tree.

On the poster, Ella wrote: "There is peace even in the worst of storms."

Mrs Kettle also judged entries from Maisie McCullough and Grace Clarke, both 12, and placed them second and third respectively.

Certificates and prizes for their hard work were given to all the entrants by the Sidmouth Lions Club and presented at the college on October 30.

The presentations were made by Lions Club president Chris Rignall. Mrs Kettle, Jen Carr - Sidmouth College's assistant principal and head of art and Alan Shoesmith - the Lions Club's youth officer.

Mrs Carr said: "We are delighted to be working with the Sidmouth Lions on this project. At the college we have a vibrant Art and Photography department, students have enjoyed creating their post ers during lunchtimes.

"They have worked very hard and we are delighted with their achievements."

Those present praised the young artists' efforts and Sidmouth Lions Club and the college wished Ella good luck and success for her poster in subsequent rounds of the contest.