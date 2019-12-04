Advanced search

Sidmouth College students organise festive fair to fund Africa trip

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2019

Sidmouth College students are holding a fundraising Christmas Fair for their trip to Kenya. Ref shs 48 19TI 5392. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students are holding a fundraising Christmas Fair for their trip to Kenya. Ref shs 48 19TI 5392. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Students fundraising to travel to Africa to work on community and conservation projects have organised a Christmas fair.

The group of 12 students from Sidmouth College are inviting people to come Christmas shopping on Saturday, December 7.

The group have begun raising money to fund their trip to Kenya in 2021.

They each have to raise £4,500 for the trip which will see them spend a month working with Camps International on community and conservation projects.

Flora Hadfield, one of the students planning to go, said: "Sidmouth College has given the opportunity to groups of students to travel with Camps International for the last few years.

"They have all come back saying the trip was a fantastic opportunity to get involved with local communities and was a life changing experience. We are excited about our trip and are grateful for all the support we are receiving helping us raise the funds to go.

"Please come along on Saturday to do some Christmas shopping and enjoy all the goodies we will be selling."

The fair is being held at Sidmouth Methodist Church Hall from 10am to 3pm.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Devon ‘dream team’ running London Spirit in cricket’s new The Hundred competition

Trevor Griffin who has been named head coach of the London Spirit women’s team in next summer’s new The Hundred competition. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

Sidmouth College students organise festive fair to fund Africa trip

Sidmouth College students are holding a fundraising Christmas Fair for their trip to Kenya. Ref shs 48 19TI 5392. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s Christmas season officially launched with late night shopping event

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists