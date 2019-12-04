Sidmouth College students organise festive fair to fund Africa trip

Students fundraising to travel to Africa to work on community and conservation projects have organised a Christmas fair.

The group of 12 students from Sidmouth College are inviting people to come Christmas shopping on Saturday, December 7.

The group have begun raising money to fund their trip to Kenya in 2021.

They each have to raise £4,500 for the trip which will see them spend a month working with Camps International on community and conservation projects.

Flora Hadfield, one of the students planning to go, said: "Sidmouth College has given the opportunity to groups of students to travel with Camps International for the last few years.

"They have all come back saying the trip was a fantastic opportunity to get involved with local communities and was a life changing experience. We are excited about our trip and are grateful for all the support we are receiving helping us raise the funds to go.

"Please come along on Saturday to do some Christmas shopping and enjoy all the goodies we will be selling."

The fair is being held at Sidmouth Methodist Church Hall from 10am to 3pm.