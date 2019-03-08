Sidmouth supermarkets fuelling students for exam success

Students at Sidmouth College are being boosted by breakfast items donated by supermarkets including Waitrose and Lidl. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Archant

Hungry students are being given a breakfast boost during exam season thanks to donations from supermarkets in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth College is working with Waitrose and Lidl to provide a range of items for year 11 and 13 pupils while they take their GCSE and A-level exams.

The idea came about last term when the college trialled giving a free breakfast to students before school.

Students gave positive feedback to the scheme saying they felt their concentration levels improved after eating breakfast.

Through the exam season, the youngsters will be able to help themselves to items including breakfast bars and fruit, which will be available during exam briefings.

A Sidmouth College spokesman said: "Because of its success, the college approached local supermarkets asking if they would donate items during the GCSE/GCE exam period to help the students.

"The supermarkets were more than happy to help, with one employee saying these young people could be our future employees so we want them to do as well as possible in their exams."

"We hope that this additional food source will help those students who do not have the time in the morning to eat breakfast, or for those who do eat breakfast and need something extra to get them through a two-hour exam.

"We hope the nutritious items will contribute to improved concentration during the school day and help students to do their best in their exams.

"The college really appreciates the generosity of the local supermarkets, we value the fantastic community links that the college has with local businesses."

Representatives from Waitrose and Lidl wished the students the best of luck in their exams.

Alex Hill, deputy branch manager at Waitrose and Partners Sidmouth said: "We know how important it is to start the day right, so we were delighted to provide bananas and breakfast bars for the students at Sidmouth College during their exams.

"We wish them all the very best of luck in their GCSE's.

"We have a really good relationship with the college and also sponsor an end of year prize for them too."

For all the dates of upcoming exams at Sidmouth College, visit the school website.