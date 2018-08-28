Sidmouth College students spread festive cheer

Students making mince pies with the care home residents. Picture: Sidmouth College Sidmouth College

Care home visits combined education and entertainment

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students talking to a care home resident.Picture: Sidmouth College

Students at Sidmouth College undertook educational visits with a festive spirit when they spent time with the residents of two care homes for elderly people.

The visits were an opportunity to find out more about social care, while giving the residents some Christmas entertainment.

On Wednesday, December 12, the head of Health and Social Care, Lisa Whitworth, took a group of BTEC Health and Social Care students to Malden House Care Home. The students said they were pleased to be able to give something back to members of the community and celebrate the festive season with those living at the care home. It also gave them the chance to observe and speak to the staff about working in the care industry, and to find out more about career opportunities after school.

Mrs Whitworth said “Sidmouth College Health and Social Care students learn about the importance of communication and compassion in social care, but it is not until they see this in practice that they really understand why it is so important.

Students making mince pies with the care home residents. Picture: Sidmouth College

“It’s a highlight of my job to see how much enjoyment and happiness both students and residents get from spending time together. Our students really enjoyed listening to residents’ stories, helped to make mince pies and even managed a festive dance! We hope to return to Malden House in the New Year. The students would like to thank Aga, Tracey and all the staff for making them so welcome.”

The sixth form visited Sidmouth Nursing Home on Monday, December 17 to hold a Christmas party and sing-song for the residents. It was funded by the money raised from the Sponsored Christmas Tree Carry the previous week. Again, the residents enjoyed the afternoon and the students enjoyed entertaining them.

Principal Sarah Parsons said “It is fantastic to have such a positive community link with Malden House and Sidmouth Nursing Home. The students found the visits enjoyable, as well as supporting them with their studies. It is really important that the College works with and is part of the local community. It is invaluable to give the young people of Sidmouth the opportunities to work with different generations.”