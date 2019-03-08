Sidmouth College claim first place at Ten Tors 2019

Sidmouth College students take part in Ten Tors Challenge, 2019. Picture: Sarah Hall Insta @saltwaterdays

It was a triumphant feeling for Sidmouth College's Ten Tors team as the school were the first to complete this year's challenge.

James Allen, Daniel Beauchamp, Alfie Hall, Jack Goodman, George Manley and Joe Ashby crossed the finish line at 8.30am on Sunday morning after tackling the gruelling 35 mile course for the first time.

The year 10 students were among 400 teams and finished seconds ahead of the next team.

The group worked fast even running down some of the hills to leave them in a strong position on Saturday night.

They warned their parents to arrive at Dartmoor early, not knowing they would come in first.

The Ten Tors challenge sees thousands of youngsters navigate Dartmoor's tricky terrain.

As part of the challenge the team had to navigate the 10 checkpoints and prove they could be self-sufficient by camping overnight and carrying all they needed for the two days.

Martyn Dudley, who led this year's Ten Tors, said: "The team, plus student reserves, have worked incredibly hard training for the event, consistently showing their strength and determination despite enduring particularly harsh weather on our training walks.

"We're always impressed and proud of our Ten Tors teams as it is a really tough challenge and this year was extra special with the team stomping out the earliest finish in the College's Ten Tors history and also crossing the finish line first out of 400 teams.

"Everyone who participated in this year's event should be proud of their incredible achievement.

"They are all an inspiration and we hope they encourage others to be a part of this unique and rewarding challenge next year."

He thanked volunteers for supporting the students and said the school were looking forward to Ten Tors 2020.

Sarah Parson, principal for Sidmouth College, added: "The students were exceptional and displayed a great deal of commitment to the Ten Tors challenge.

"Their hard work paid off in a fantastic weekend and an excellent result.

"The entire college are incredibly proud of the team and all the students, staff and volunteers who contributed, without them it could not have happened."