Sidmouth College set to close from Monday

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth College has confirmed that it will be closed to all pupils except ‘children of key workers and the most vulnerable’ from Monday, March 23.

It follows the announcement by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, that schools across the UK needed to close to most pupils.

He said they should make provision for the children of the people most needed during the coronavirus crisis: NHS workers, police officers, the military and delivery drivers

Mr Johnson said ‘downward pressure’ needed to be applied to the ‘upward curve’ of the virus by closing schools.

He added: “We need health workers who are also parents to continue to go to work and we need other critical workers with children to keep doing their job too – from police officers who are keeping us safe to the supermarket delivery drivers.”

Dawn Stabb, Devon County Council’s head of education, said: “Devon schools have already been doing a brilliant job ensuring that children of key workers continue to be educated as a priority even if they have had to partially close as a result of staff shortages.

“Over the coming week we will build on that sense of community spirit so that key workers such as NHS staff, delivery drivers, care workers and school staff can be assured their children will be well looked after so they can continue their vital work.

“Headteacher representatives and the council have already planned meetings to review our longer-term contingency plans and how we can - together - respond to the situation that may unfold over the coming weeks.”

Principal Sarah Parsons said: “All the staff here are working hard to make sure the college is fully prepared for our vital role in caring for the children of key workers and vulnerable students.

“We are also doing everything possible to prepare all our students for home learning.

“We await further guidance from the Government on how we will be able to ensure our students have the right qualifications to pursue the next stages of their educational and professional careers.”