Help raise 36k for Sidmouth to home a refugee family

Sidmouth Methodist Church is the venue for the concert for Ukraine. - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council.

Sidmouth will hold a concert for Ukraine this Sunday (April 24).

Starting at 3.00 pm at the Sidmouth Methodist Church, the concert will include local choirs and performers including vocalist James Mason-Carney, pianist Timotheus, base flautist Lolly and on the organ and piano John Mcgregor and Daniel on Guitar.

Vocalist James Mason-Carney will be there on Sunday. - Credit: Emma Solle

Timotheus has already held concerts in the town centre just before the last concert for about 45 minutes and raised £184. He is 11-years old and is a talent in Sidmouth.

The concert is being held to raise £36,000 pounds to buy a house for a Ukrainian refugee family to settle in the town. The first concert, held in March raised £763 for the scheme.

James Mcgregor on the piano will be performing at the concert for Ukraine on Sunday. - Credit: Archant

More than two million refugees have now left Ukraine since the war began, and, organiser Muckie Gosrani said the response from around East Devon raising money for Ukraine or sending clothes and donations to the refugees has been 'amazing'.

She added: "In this time of crisis, my hearts sink's knowing how many families are left alone in need of hope and just a little help. Over 2 million refugees have now left Ukraine.

"They have escaped a mindless war, completely displaced, leaving everything behind in search of safety and refuge.

"My aim is to start by renting a property locally to help resettle and support a Ukrainian refugee family.

"I will personally donate 100 pounds a month to start this journey. My hope is to continue to rent more properties to provide shelter for more families."

The JustGiving page was started just before the first concert in March. For the second concert more than £3,000 has already been raised with people around the town.

The concert is free admission with a retiring collection and donates to the Justgiving page here https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mukie-gosrani?utm_term=Gx953MPNY



