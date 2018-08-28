Sidmouth consultant Harriet is worth weight in gold, says TV host

Slimming World Consultant Harriet Steptoe meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: Slimming World Archant

A consultant from Sidmouth marked Slimming World’s 50th anniversary by meeting TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation. It now supports nearly a million slimmers.

Harriet Steptoe runs a Slimming World group at Stowford Community Centre Chambers Close every Thursday and at Sidmouth Primary School every Saturday.

She said meeting the television star was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019 ­– Slimming World’s Golden Year,

Harriet said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan has appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother.

He said he was thrilled to meet Harriet at the event, at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.”

Call Harriet on 07828 299391 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.