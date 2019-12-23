Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family Archant

A couple, who have been part of the Sidmouth community for more than 30 years, have celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Monica and John Rawlings were joined by friends and family to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary.

They also received a card from The Queen to mark 70 years of marriage.

Prior to marriage, both served in World War Two with Mrs Rawlings being part of the Women's Land Army.

Mr Rawlings served in the 3rd Queen Alexandra's Own Gurkha Rifles.

The couple, who were married in Ruislip, Middlesex, moved to Sidmouth in 1986 after Mr Rawlings retired from his role as a manager at Barclays.

Mrs Rawlings is a former member of the Women's Institute Mother's Union, based at St Francis Church, and the Trefoil Guild.

Her husband joined tennis and badminton clubs in Sidford and Sidmouth and enjoyed windsurfing at Exmouth. He also played for Exeter Rugby Club - now known as Exeter Chiefs.