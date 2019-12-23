Advanced search

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 13:38 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 23 December 2019

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Archant

A couple, who have been part of the Sidmouth community for more than 30 years, have celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Monica and John Rawlings were joined by friends and family to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary.

They also received a card from The Queen to mark 70 years of marriage.

Prior to marriage, both served in World War Two with Mrs Rawlings being part of the Women's Land Army.

Mr Rawlings served in the 3rd Queen Alexandra's Own Gurkha Rifles.

The couple, who were married in Ruislip, Middlesex, moved to Sidmouth in 1986 after Mr Rawlings retired from his role as a manager at Barclays.

Mrs Rawlings is a former member of the Women's Institute Mother's Union, based at St Francis Church, and the Trefoil Guild.

Her husband joined tennis and badminton clubs in Sidford and Sidmouth and enjoyed windsurfing at Exmouth. He also played for Exeter Rugby Club - now known as Exeter Chiefs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe – unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe – unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs end 2019 league fixtures with another magnificent away success

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe – unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth tea dances continue into 2020

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler

Local football and the soggy season to date - who has played the most and the fewest!

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists