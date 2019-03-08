Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth couple's ruby wedding celebrations raise £2,000 for heart health

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2019

Robert Hayman, Trevor Fudge, Denise Fudge, Marion Hayman and Tony Philips as the owners of the Anchor Inn donated £2,000 from their ruby wedding celebration. Picture: Marion Hayman

Robert Hayman, Trevor Fudge, Denise Fudge, Marion Hayman and Tony Philips as the owners of the Anchor Inn donated £2,000 from their ruby wedding celebration. Picture: Marion Hayman

Archant

A married couple celebrating their 40th anniversary have raised £2,000 for a leading heart charity after asking for donations instead of presents.

Denise and Trevor Fudge, owners of The Anchor Inn, recently celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary with a private party.

The business owners decided to charge a small amount for drinks to donate to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of Sidmouth man Jon Hayman.

Mr Hayman was 27 when he died suddenly from a heart attack six years ago.

In his memory, his parents Marion and Robert set up the Jonathan Hayman Memorial Fund with CRY.

Proceeds from the celebratory evening raised £2,000 and will go towards a local screening event for young people in Sidmouth aged 14 to 35.

Mr and Mrs Hayman thanked the couple and their guests for their kind and generous gesture.

Over the last six years the family has raised funds for CRY to set up two heart screenings for young people in Sidmouth.

Most Read

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Capturing imaginations’ - large deckchair hopes to pull in crowds to Sidmouth

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, enjoys sitting in the chair. Picture: Ian Barlow

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

Forum’s hope to secure support to turn hospital into community hub

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Capturing imaginations’ - large deckchair hopes to pull in crowds to Sidmouth

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, enjoys sitting in the chair. Picture: Ian Barlow

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

Forum’s hope to secure support to turn hospital into community hub

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Redferns success for Madeira team at Ottery St Mary

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club captain Melvun Trayhurn together with Lee Maddicks of Redferns. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Surreal humour with a meaningful message from the Spooky Men’s Chorale at Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Spooky Men’s Chorale at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul Strange

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Irish set dancing at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Mother and daughter Julie and Charlotte Oxberry at the Irish set dancing workshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Traditional dancing at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists