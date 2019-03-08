Sidmouth couple's ruby wedding celebrations raise £2,000 for heart health

Robert Hayman, Trevor Fudge, Denise Fudge, Marion Hayman and Tony Philips as the owners of the Anchor Inn donated £2,000 from their ruby wedding celebration. Picture: Marion Hayman Archant

A married couple celebrating their 40th anniversary have raised £2,000 for a leading heart charity after asking for donations instead of presents.

Denise and Trevor Fudge, owners of The Anchor Inn, recently celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary with a private party.

The business owners decided to charge a small amount for drinks to donate to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of Sidmouth man Jon Hayman.

Mr Hayman was 27 when he died suddenly from a heart attack six years ago.

In his memory, his parents Marion and Robert set up the Jonathan Hayman Memorial Fund with CRY.

Proceeds from the celebratory evening raised £2,000 and will go towards a local screening event for young people in Sidmouth aged 14 to 35.

Mr and Mrs Hayman thanked the couple and their guests for their kind and generous gesture.

Over the last six years the family has raised funds for CRY to set up two heart screenings for young people in Sidmouth.