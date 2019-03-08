Sidmouth neighbours coincidently win Norway cruise competition

Roger and Jane Horton and their neighbours Simon and Jacqui Freeman with their signed ship flags. Ref shs 20 19TI 4891. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Neighbours are proudly flying the flag for Sidmouth after coincidently winning the same competition.

Roger and Jane Horton and Jacqui and Simon Freeman from Cliff Road won the competition during their respective cruises around Norway.

The Hortons were aboard the MS Polarlys during the Christmas holiday when Mrs Horton correctly predicted the correct time as the boat went over the Arctic Circle.

Several months later the Freemans were aboard the MS Kong Harald, when Mr Freeman was the successful guesser.

Each couple received a flag signed by the boats' captains.

Mr Horton said: "When crossing the Arctic Circle, they have a competition to see who can predict the correct time to the second. These timings obviously vary considerably. It is a strange coincidence that out of a combined total of around 700 passengers from all over the world there are two winners from Sidmouth who live very close to one another."