Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth neighbours coincidently win Norway cruise competition

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 May 2019

Roger and Jane Horton and their neighbours Simon and Jacqui Freeman with their signed ship flags. Ref shs 20 19TI 4891. Picture: Terry Ife

Roger and Jane Horton and their neighbours Simon and Jacqui Freeman with their signed ship flags. Ref shs 20 19TI 4891. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Neighbours are proudly flying the flag for Sidmouth after coincidently winning the same competition.

Roger and Jane Horton and Jacqui and Simon Freeman from Cliff Road won the competition during their respective cruises around Norway.

The Hortons were aboard the MS Polarlys during the Christmas holiday when Mrs Horton correctly predicted the correct time as the boat went over the Arctic Circle.

Several months later the Freemans were aboard the MS Kong Harald, when Mr Freeman was the successful guesser.

Each couple received a flag signed by the boats' captains.

Mr Horton said: "When crossing the Arctic Circle, they have a competition to see who can predict the correct time to the second. These timings obviously vary considerably. It is a strange coincidence that out of a combined total of around 700 passengers from all over the world there are two winners from Sidmouth who live very close to one another."

Most Read

PICTURES: Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

A Peugeot 208 hit the front window of Fields department store in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth woman verbally abused by rowdy youths in public gardens calls for more respect

A teenager helps another youth with what looks like a bong in video footage taken in Blackmore Gardens, Sidmouth. Picture: contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

PICTURES: Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

A Peugeot 208 hit the front window of Fields department store in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth woman verbally abused by rowdy youths in public gardens calls for more respect

A teenager helps another youth with what looks like a bong in video footage taken in Blackmore Gardens, Sidmouth. Picture: contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth neighbours coincidently win Norway cruise competition

Roger and Jane Horton and their neighbours Simon and Jacqui Freeman with their signed ship flags. Ref shs 20 19TI 4891. Picture: Terry Ife

Luxury hampers won by lucky players – netting £1,100 for charity

Dukes Duty Manager Dan Colson drawing the winning tickets with Lion Graham.

Happy birthday! Sidford WI wave the banner as it turns 100

Sidford WI. Ref edr 13 19TI 1194. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman verbally abused by rowdy youths in public gardens calls for more respect

A teenager helps another youth with what looks like a bong in video footage taken in Blackmore Gardens, Sidmouth. Picture: contributed

Sidmouth Running Club serve up a ‘Mighty Green’ turn out for the Ottery 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Ottery 10k. Picture SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists