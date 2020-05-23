Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline offering assistance for those who need it

People in Sidmouth can get help if needed

Support is available in Sidmouth to help those who need some assistance.

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth

Local Volunteer Networks

Talkworks in East and Mid Devon is a free, confidential, NHS talking therapy service for adults. Call 0300 555 3344 or complete the mood assessment online at www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk

Sidmouth Town Council’s website has the latest updates about what is happening in the town during coronavirus lockdown. See www.sidmouth.gov.uk/

Sidmouth Voluntary Services is providing a grocery shopping and meal delivery service for elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth. For information, email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

Sid Valley HELP can offer assistance with dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. For further information call 01395 892011, or text 07378 964521, or email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com. Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Children and young people with mental health issues are being supported by the Sidmouth school and college pastoral care teams. Parents, children and students who require support or advice can contact Tracey Tipton (for primary ages) on 07540 668 525 or Carole Clark on 07495 540 415.

Sid Valley Foodbank is delivering food parcels to recipients most in need. This includes school lunch replacements. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its fresh, home-cooked meals to households in the Sid Valley. The cafe requires prior notice for deliveries. For the menu, order form and payment arrangements see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

The Courtyard Café delivers hot and cold food, and some extra items too. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis is offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid Valley area. Call 0800 220714, or to see the menu, visit: www.royalyorkhotel.co.uk

The White Horse Cafe on Old Fore Street is open for takeaways only. Its opening hours are 12pm to 4pm on Sundays through to Thursdays; and from 12pm to 3pm and then 5pm to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For details call 01395 514271 or see https://thewhitehorsecafe.business.site

The Phoenix in Sidmouth will deliver its freshly cooked Chinese meals to households in the area after 5pm each day. To place an order call 01395 514720.

The Balfour Arms is delivering a range of hot and cold meals to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 07900 200327.

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth is offering a delivery service of its Indian cuisine, and a free bottle of wine on orders of more than £40. Call 01395 514 190

The Red Lion in Sidbury runs a takeaway and delivery service on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk/ or call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk .

In addition to its tasty pizzas, Pizza Pronto in Sidmouth is selling beef burgers and chips. The food is available for delivery or collection. Visit https://pizzaprontosidmouth.co.uk or call 01395 516319.

-----

Schools

All schools are operating on an online home-schooling basis only. This may change from June 1.

Students at Sidmouth Community College are able to complete tasks via the Show My Homework platform on the school’s website. Further home schooling details can be found on www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk

The special Home Learning section on Sidmouth Primary School’s website is filled with activities and topics for each class. Look at www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

-----

Transport Links

Although Stagecoach Buses is increasing its number of services, it is still working to a temporary timetable. In line with the latest government guidance, measures are in place to help customers practice social distancing. This includes limiting the available seats on buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Dartlines’ Sidmouth Hoppa Service and No. 387 to Taunton are still operational. For timetables and information about the social distancing measures in place on the buses visit www.dartline-coaches.co.uk or call 01392 872900.

-----

Churches

The Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood is closed temporarily. Anyone who would like a chat or help with shopping can call 01395 513340. See www.churchofthemostpreciousbloodsidmouth.co.uk/

All acts of worship at All Saints’ Church in Sidmouth are currently suspended, but it is streaming its services online on its YouTube channel from 9am every Sunday morning. Access the service via https://allsaintssidmouth.org.uk/

Evangel Church Sidmouth is continuing its Sunday worship via CD and its website - www.evangelchurch.co.uk. For details call 01395 597265.

Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas offer a weekly ‘virtual’ service provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm. For more information call 01395 578566.

Sidmouth Methodist Church has a weekly service sheet available on its website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org. For information call 01395 513384.

-----

Online Support

To access useful links to help local businesses cope during these difficult times visit the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce website at www.sidmouthchamber.co.uk

Sid Valley Help’s website is filled with information on health and social care support services in the Sid Valley. The webpages are updated regularly. See www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Celebrating Gertrude ‘Topsy’ Hindley’s 108th birthday, Samantha Evens, the senior and registered manager at Arcot House, where Topsy lives currently, said: “Topsy is an amazing lady and is a big part of the Arcot family. We are all wishing her a big happy 108th birthday and will be celebrating this with tea and cake in the garden while social distancing with her second family.”

A Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said: “We were very grateful for the participation of our MP, who has shown a keen interest in local issues and is clearly focused on ensuring that we recover from the impact of the coronavirus as speedily and effectively as possible. We also want to emphasise that we must all do our very best to ensure that local residents and visitors stay safe.”

-----

Local Shops

Sidmouth Print is available to help the local community with any printing and stationery requirements. Call 01395 578623 or see www.sidmouthprint.co.uk

For fresh fish, Sidmouth Trawlers’ shop is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30pm to 2.30pm. It is also open for deliveries from Tuesday to Saturday. The delivery service covers Sidmouth and the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 262147.

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

Housewares in Sidmouth is open from 9am to 12pm, from Mondays to Fridays. Call 01395 513310 or visit www.housewaressidmouth.co.uk/

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

For gifts, visit Annies in Sidmouth www.annies.co.uk which also offers a ‘Post a Present’ service.

Cut Throat Shaving delivers soaps, shampoos, deodorants and shaving cream to households in the Sid Valley. Delivery is free. The barbers’ shop remains closed until lockdown measures change. To order, call 07817 926624 or visit www.cutthroatshaving.com

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth sells freshly-cooked ready meals and other fresh deli items. There is free delivery on all orders of more than £10. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011 or 07378 96452; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk

Sidmouth Childrens Centre: 01395 226789

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.