Crime and Safety Roadshow in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:54 04 January 2019

Sergeant Andy Squires from Sidmouth police. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

Sergeant Andy Squires from Sidmouth police. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

Archant

Meet police officers and get advice on keeping safe and avoiding fraud

There is a chance to meet local police officers and get crime prevention advice at an event in Sidmouth on Saturday, January 12.

The Crime and Safety Roadshow also involves the fire and ambulance services, Trading Standards, and Environmental Health.

There will be advice on how to avoid falling victim to scams and other fraudulent activity on the phone, by post and online, as well as information on internet safety and fire prevention. Police will also be raising awareness about drugs, and offering a property marking service. Marking property is important not only because it ensures that stolen items recovered by officers can be returned to their owners; it also proves that the property has been obtained dishonestly, so that the thieves can be convicted.

The ‘one stop shop’ event has been instigated by Sergeant Andy Squires of Sidmouth police and the Rural East Devon local policing team. It takes place at St Teresa’s Hall, Vicarage Road, from 10am until 2pm.

