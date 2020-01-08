Reported crimes drop nearly 25 per cent in Sidmouth

Archant

Reported crime in Sidmouth has dropped by nearly 25 per cent year-on-year in December according to police.

Sergeant Andrew Squires, speaking at Sidmouth Town Council's meeting on Monday (January 6), said total reported crimes had gone from 50 in December 2018 to 38 a year later.

He said reported incidents in the same period had also dropped from 147 to 114.

Sgt Squires told councillors that reports of violent crimes - both with or without injuries - had gone down from 15 to 14.

He said there were two reported dwelling burglaries and three non dwelling burglaries.

There were four reported vehicle offences, two shopliftings and four other thefts.

Sgt Squires said there were two reported criminal damage offences and three public order offences.

He said: "We've had a relatively quiet Christmas and New Year from a policing perspective, all good humoured fun without any outrageous behaviour at all really."