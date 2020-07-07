Advanced search

Sidmouth’s Air Ambulance charity shop prepares to reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 July 2020

Devon Air Ambulance charity shop. Picture: DAAT

Devon Air Ambulance charity shop. Picture: DAAT

DAAT

Staff at Devon Air Ambulance’s charity shop in Sidmouth are hoping to reopen in the next few days.

People will be able to donate unwanted goods and buy items on sale, but with new Covid-secure precautions in place.

Customers will not be able to browse the shelves, but there will be many more items on display in the shop windows.

There will also be a virtual store on Facebook where people can choose from pictured items and collect them from the shop, and there will soon be a DAAT shop on eBay too.

Anyone wanting to donate should phone their local shop to arrange a time slot to drop off their items and all donated goods must be set aside for 72 hours before they can be prepared for sale, to ensure minimum risk of contamination.

Retail operations manager, Chrissie Peel, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our shops and welcome our supporters once again into an area that they feel safe and protected.

“We are looking forward to receiving their donations and giving them the opportunity to buy some amazing items.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Tennis Club celebrate Head Coach Sue Wiltshire’s Devon Tennis award

Sidmouth Tennis Club members celebrate the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award won by the club 's head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC

Sidmouth’s Air Ambulance charity shop prepares to reopen

Devon Air Ambulance charity shop. Picture: DAAT

No major rise in ambulance callouts as pubs reopen

There was not a significant rise in callouts over East Devon as pubs reopened

Homemade face masks helping to raise money for mental health charity

Julie Steeples of Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery who gave been making face masks and providing some of the proceeds to the mental health charity Mind. Picture: Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station