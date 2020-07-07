Sidmouth’s Air Ambulance charity shop prepares to reopen

Staff at Devon Air Ambulance’s charity shop in Sidmouth are hoping to reopen in the next few days.

People will be able to donate unwanted goods and buy items on sale, but with new Covid-secure precautions in place.

Customers will not be able to browse the shelves, but there will be many more items on display in the shop windows.

There will also be a virtual store on Facebook where people can choose from pictured items and collect them from the shop, and there will soon be a DAAT shop on eBay too.

Anyone wanting to donate should phone their local shop to arrange a time slot to drop off their items and all donated goods must be set aside for 72 hours before they can be prepared for sale, to ensure minimum risk of contamination.

Retail operations manager, Chrissie Peel, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our shops and welcome our supporters once again into an area that they feel safe and protected.

“We are looking forward to receiving their donations and giving them the opportunity to buy some amazing items.”