Daffodil Day brings a taste of springtime to Sidmouth
- Credit: Chris Woodcock
Blue skies and sunshine brought out the crowds for Sidmouth's Daffodil Day at Kennaway House on Saturday, March 5.
Shoppers browsed around stalls selling various varieties of daffodils and other plants, garden furniture and homemade cakes and jams.
Many shops in the town centre decorated their windows with a daffodil theme, with the best displays awarded certificates; these included the Samaritans, Save the Children, Beckett’s Coffee House and InFocus.
As usual, people were able to travel in style around Sidmouth’s daffodil sites in the vintage ‘Toast Rack’ vehicle.
All the proceeds of Daffodil Day usually go towards the planting of more bulbs around the town, but this year the Daffodil Society decided to make a donation to a charity organising help for the people of Ukraine.
A spokesperson said: ”The beauty of Sidmouth when the daffodils first appear in Spring only brings home to us the awfulness of what is happening elsewhere.”