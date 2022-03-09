Daffodil Day brings a taste of springtime to Sidmouth

Blue skies and sunshine brought out the crowds for Sidmouth's Daffodil Day at Kennaway House on Saturday, March 5.

Shoppers browsed around stalls selling various varieties of daffodils and other plants, garden furniture and homemade cakes and jams.

Browsing the flower and plant stalls - Credit: Chris Woodcock

Many shops in the town centre decorated their windows with a daffodil theme, with the best displays awarded certificates; these included the Samaritans, Save the Children, Beckett’s Coffee House and InFocus.

Daffodil display at Samaritans shop - Credit: Chris Woodcock





Daffodil display at InFocus - Credit: Chris Woodcock

As usual, people were able to travel in style around Sidmouth’s daffodil sites in the vintage ‘Toast Rack’ vehicle.

The vintage 'Toast Rack' - Credit: Chris Woodcock

All the proceeds of Daffodil Day usually go towards the planting of more bulbs around the town, but this year the Daffodil Society decided to make a donation to a charity organising help for the people of Ukraine.

A spokesperson said: ”The beauty of Sidmouth when the daffodils first appear in Spring only brings home to us the awfulness of what is happening elsewhere.”