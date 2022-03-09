News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Daffodil Day brings a taste of springtime to Sidmouth

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:00 PM March 9, 2022
Sidmouth Daffodil Day 2022

Sidmouth Daffodil Day 2022 - Credit: Chris Woodcock

Blue skies and sunshine brought out the crowds for Sidmouth's Daffodil Day at Kennaway House on Saturday, March 5. 

Shoppers browsed around stalls selling various varieties of daffodils and other plants, garden furniture and homemade cakes and jams. 

Browsing the flower and plant stalls

Browsing the flower and plant stalls - Credit: Chris Woodcock

Many shops in the town centre decorated their windows with a daffodil theme, with the best displays awarded certificates; these included the Samaritans, Save the Children, Beckett’s Coffee House and InFocus.  

Daffodil display at Samaritans shop

Daffodil display at Samaritans shop - Credit: Chris Woodcock


Daffodil display at InFocus

Daffodil display at InFocus - Credit: Chris Woodcock

As usual, people were able to travel in style around Sidmouth’s daffodil sites in the vintage ‘Toast Rack’ vehicle. 

The vintage 'Toast Rack'

The vintage 'Toast Rack' - Credit: Chris Woodcock

All the proceeds of Daffodil Day usually go towards the planting of more bulbs around the town, but this year the Daffodil Society decided to make a donation to a charity organising help for the people of Ukraine. 

A spokesperson said: ”The beauty of Sidmouth when the daffodils first appear in Spring only brings home to us the awfulness of what is happening elsewhere.” 

