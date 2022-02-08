Get ready to celebrate Sidmouth's glorious daffodils

Sidmouth Daffodil Day is making a comeback.

It will take place at the usual venue, Kennaway House, on Saturday, March 5 from 10am until 3pm.

More than 100 daffodil paintings by children and teenagers from local schools will be on display, along with an exhibition by local adult artists.

There will be a plant fair, and stalls selling gifts and refreshents. Visitors will also be able to take a ride to the daffodil sites around the town in the vintage charabanc known affectionately as the Sidmouth Toastrack.

Sidmouth Daffodil Day Picture: Chris Woodcock - Credit: Archant

Nearby shops will be joining in, decorating their windows with a daffodil theme for a competition.

All the money raised from the event will be used to plant more daffodils in the Sid Valley

The event is organised by the Sidmouth Daffodil Society and was created to promote Sidmouth as a destination for flower lovers and support the Million Bulbs programme undertaken by the Keith Owen Fund