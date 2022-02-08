News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Get ready to celebrate Sidmouth's glorious daffodils

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:37 PM February 8, 2022
Sidmouth Daffodil Day Picture: Chris Woodcock

Sidmouth Daffodil Day Picture: Chris Woodcock - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Daffodil Day is making a comeback. 

It will take place at the usual venue, Kennaway House, on Saturday, March 5 from 10am until 3pm. 

More than 100 daffodil paintings by children and teenagers from local schools will be on display, along with an exhibition by local adult artists. 

There will be a plant fair, and stalls selling gifts and refreshents. Visitors will also be able to take a ride to the daffodil sites around the town in the vintage charabanc known affectionately as the Sidmouth Toastrack. 

Sidmouth Daffodil Day Picture: Chris Woodcock

Sidmouth Daffodil Day Picture: Chris Woodcock - Credit: Archant

Nearby shops will be joining in, decorating their windows with a daffodil theme for a competition. 

All the money raised from the event will be used to plant more daffodils in the Sid Valley 

The event is organised by the Sidmouth Daffodil Society and was created to promote Sidmouth as a destination for flower lovers and support the Million Bulbs programme undertaken by the Keith Owen Fund 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

M5 29 to 28 north GSV

Police appeal after man, 33, killed in M5 collision with HGV

Paul Jones

person
M5 29 to 28 north GSV

M5 in Devon closed after 'police-led' incident

Paul Jones

person
Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977.

Chamber announces street party for Platinum Jubilee

Philippa Davies

person
M5 junctions 29 to 28

Pedestrian killed after being struck by lorry on M5

Paul Jones

person