Sidmouth’s much-loved Daycare Nursery and Pre-school has closed after 31 years.

The nursery, which was run as a private charitable organisation from All Saints’ Church Hall, announced on Thursday, December 16 that it was opening its doors for the last time.

In a post on Facebook, one of its directors Fiona Hooper said underfunding, the impact of the Covid pandemic and ‘other community factors’ had led to the closure.

She said it was an ‘incredibly emotional situation’ for the ‘nursery family’ of staff members, and thanked all the parents, past and present, who have supported them over the years.

Responding to the Facebook post, several parents expressed great sadness at the news, along with gratitude for the work of the nursery’s staff.

Many described the nursery and its staff as ‘amazing’, and thanked the staff for giving their children the best possible start in life, and many happy memories of their time there.