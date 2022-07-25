Sidmouth deckchair hire concession up for grabs

A new deckchair hire operator is being sought in Sidmouth.

East Devon District Council is offering the concession rights to hire out the 100 deckchairs at the Esplanade, Jacob’s Ladder beach and Connaught Gardens for the rest of this summer and the 2023 season.

The licensee will be expected to make the deckchairs available for hire at a reasonable price every day of the season, except during bad weather. This includes providing deckchairs during the Sunday evening band concerts in Connaught Gardens.

They must also keep the deckchairs in good condition and replace any that have been badly damaged or lost.

The conditions include the rule that the operator ‘shall not solicit or tout and shall not use any megaphone, loudspeaker or other noise producing instrument or apparatus’ to advertise the deckchair hire.

Anyone interested in taking over the concession can find out more by calling the council’s Estates Team on 01395 517 476 or emailing property@eastdevon.gov.uk

Offers are invited until Monday, August 8.