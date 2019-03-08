Advanced search

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

PUBLISHED: 10:56 13 May 2019

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Bank cards were stolen from a staff room at a Sidmouth dentist in a day light burglary.

Investigations are under way following an incident at Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, on Thursday, May 9.

A police spokesman said the burglary took place between 8.30am and noon.

The spokesman added: "The offender entered a staff room and stole bank cards from a handbag, which have subsequently been used fraudulently to make purchases, and a small quantity of cash."

Alison Johnson, practice owner, took to Facebook to warn businesses to be 'very vigilant'

She said: "One of the girls saw somebody in the kitchen about 10.15am dressed in work clothes and a badge.

"She didn't think anything of it, he was very confident in his stance.

"We had a phone call to the practice at 11.45am asking to speak to the individual of the card asking for the pin. It smelt of a rat and the cards had been taken and the purse was still there.

"We realised her cards had been stolen - her purse was not -the culprits had already withdrawn and taken a substantial amount.

"It's never happened before. It was just the brazen manner of this individual."

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/040729/19.

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

