Sidmouth dentists to skydive for ALCS cancer charity

Left to right Jess Waite, Nick Hodges, Sandy Hodges, Alice Hodges - Nick says this photo is 'further proof of their silliness' - Credit: Nick Hodges

Two Sidmouth dentists will jump out of a plane to raise money for a local cancer charity on Saturday, May 14.

Sandy Hodges and his partner Jess Waite will skydive from a height of 15,000 feet at Dunkeswell Airfield to support Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support (ALCS).

They will be jumping with Sandy’s brother Nick, a GP in Axminster, and his wife Alice.

Nick said: “Falling out of a plane is a silly thing to do, but we are very silly people so it seems appropriate.

“I am honoured to be a trustee for ALCS. Despite being a very young charity ALCS is already established as an invaluable resource for local residents suffering from the impact of cancer.

“The NHS is rightly the pride of our country but, due in part to the way it has been treated over the last 12 years, has had to prioritise treatment over care. ALCS and all the amazing people that have donated to it are helping to fill the gap.”