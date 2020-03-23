Advanced search

Sidmouth department store Fields of Sidmouth closes until further notice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 March 2020

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

The town’s department store ‘Fields of Sidmouth’ is closed until further notice.

The business made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, March 23, that it would be temporarily closing that same day from 4pm, in response to the Covid-19 situation.

Customers have been told to call 01395 515124 if they need assistance or contact the store by emailing customerservice@gouldsstores.co.uk.

Fields of Sidmouth has been approached for a comment.

