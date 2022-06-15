Core Hill ‘unleashed’ to allow safe and secure dog exercise

A Sidmouth family has opened part of their farm land to dog owners who want to exercise their pets in a safe and secure environment.

Caroline Martin and her brother Andrew Burrough, whose family has farmed ar Core Hill for years, have launched Unleashecorehill – a dog park where owners can let their pets roam off the lead without fear of upsetting passersby, horses or other livestock.

Dogs have really enjoyed being unleashed at Core Hill - Credit: Caroline Martin

Caroline and Andrew grew up in Sidmouth with their parents farming land at Core Hill and they continue to operate at the site but needed to diversify.

The site a Core Hill where dogs can roam free - Credit: Caroline Martin

They recently launched the business at Core Hill to dog owners after speaking to local owners and visitors to Sidmouth.

Caroline said: “Since the pandemic there has been a massive increase in dog ownership.

“Owners of dogs find it increasingly difficult to exercise their hounds in a safe environment, off lead without fear.

“Farmers with livestock experience major concerns from dogs running off, worrying livestock.

“Wildlife is disturbed when dogs love to follow a scent and become deaf to any recall.

“Some dogs are nervous or reactive around other dogs and humans, some can become intimidated and intimidating.”

They opened the business in May and have had more than 190 new visitors to their dog park.

Caroline added: “Our priority is to maintain the natural beauty of the field, aesthetically pleasing to visitors and fun for dogs, keeping long grass which dogs love, paths for owners to walk safely.

“Some fun agility areas for dogs to play on, tree trunks. Benches for owners to sit at under a parasol, take a picnic, enjoy the stunning views across the Sid Valley while your dos is safe and running free.

“The park is created with a great deal of care and thought, we had lots of help from some of our lovely local friends, we constructed the private off road secure car park next to the secure field with high fencing around the 3.5-acre field.”

Caroline and Andrew thanked everyone who has supported the business so far and said they are excited for the future.

Visit Unleashedcorehill.com for more information.