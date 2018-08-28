Advanced search

Barking up the right tree, pets get ready for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:32 25 December 2018

Seven year old border collie Smart donning his best Santa hat. Picture: Bill Wrench

Seven year old border collie Smart donning his best Santa hat. Picture: Bill Wrench

Archant

Poodle Red is ready for Santa's visit. Picture: Kim WrightPoodle Red is ready for Santa's visit. Picture: Kim Wright

Marnie is cuddled up and ready for the big day. Picture: Jessica DaerMarnie is cuddled up and ready for the big day. Picture: Jessica Daer

Hugo is ready for Christmas with his outfit. Picture: Pam TaylorHugo is ready for Christmas with his outfit. Picture: Pam Taylor

Chihuahua Hetty in a festive elf cotume. Picture: Hannah WrightChihuahua Hetty in a festive elf cotume. Picture: Hannah Wright

Chihuahua Hector in full Santa outfit. Picture: Kim WrightChihuahua Hector in full Santa outfit. Picture: Kim Wright

Chocolate Labrador George enjoying a walk on the beach with his Christmas scarf. Picture: Vivienne SpargoChocolate Labrador George enjoying a walk on the beach with his Christmas scarf. Picture: Vivienne Spargo

Daisy in her Santa hat. Picture: Pam TaylorDaisy in her Santa hat. Picture: Pam Taylor

Hungarian Viszlas Duke and Duchess in their festive ears. Picture: Aelita BellairsHungarian Viszlas Duke and Duchess in their festive ears. Picture: Aelita Bellairs

Daisy is a 5 year old Jack Russell Terrier in her festive hat. Picture: Josefina GoriDaisy is a 5 year old Jack Russell Terrier in her festive hat. Picture: Josefina Gori

Christmas jumpers, hats and an elf costume, young ones gear up for the big day.

Scarlett embracing her first Christmas. Picture: Hannah Wright
