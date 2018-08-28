Gallery
Barking up the right tree, pets get ready for Christmas
PUBLISHED: 12:32 25 December 2018
Archant
DON'T USE YET
Poodle Red is ready for Santa's visit. Picture: Kim Wright
Marnie is cuddled up and ready for the big day. Picture: Jessica Daer
Hugo is ready for Christmas with his outfit. Picture: Pam Taylor
Chihuahua Hetty in a festive elf cotume. Picture: Hannah Wright
Chihuahua Hector in full Santa outfit. Picture: Kim Wright
Chocolate Labrador George enjoying a walk on the beach with his Christmas scarf. Picture: Vivienne Spargo
Daisy in her Santa hat. Picture: Pam Taylor
Hungarian Viszlas Duke and Duchess in their festive ears. Picture: Aelita Bellairs
Daisy is a 5 year old Jack Russell Terrier in her festive hat. Picture: Josefina Gori
Comments have been disabled on this article.