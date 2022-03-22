Collection for Ukraine at Sidmouth Youth Centre

Sidmouth is collecting donations to go to Ukraine.

On Saturday, April 16, a 'bring a bag exchange' of clothes, toys and anything else people may have lying around the house will take place at Sidmouth Youth Centre between 11 am at 3 pm.

The event is being run by local Sidmouth resident Janet Macnabe, helped by the team at Sidmouth Youth Centre. The donations will then be taken to those who have been displaced by the recent war in Ukraine.

The organiser of the event, Janet McNabe said: "I saw Tony Hall collecting donations for Ukraine in Sidbury a couple of weeks ago. I had some things to donate myself but before I had the chance, I heard he wasn't accepting donations anymore. I have lots of things lying around the house I'm no longer using and I thought if anyone else in Sidmouth would have the same, we could collect all the stuff which could then go to help those in need in Ukraine."