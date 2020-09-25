Advanced search

Sidmouth’s Donkey Sanctuary opens to visitors again

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 September 2020

Donkeys in a field at the sanctuary. Picture; Matt Austin

Matt Austin

The Donkey Sanctuary has announced that it will reopen to visitors on Monday, September 28.

The new routes around The Donkey Sanctuary to ensure social distancing.The new routes around The Donkey Sanctuary to ensure social distancing.

The outdoor areas, restaurant and gift shop will all be open, but with Covid-19 precautions in place.

A spokesperson said: “Like lots of other attractions, people can expect a different visitor experience when visiting the Sanctuary.

“We have put a number of measures in place to keep visitors, our staff and of course, our donkeys as safe as possible.

“These new measures include one-way loops around the site and fewer opportunities to interact with the resident donkeys.

“The safety of our visitors, staff and donkeys is paramount and every consideration has been made to make sure we can offer the highest level of safety for everyone.

“We very much look forward to welcoming visitors back on site and would like to thank everyone for their continued support over the last few months.”

The Donkey Sanctuary will be open daily from 9.30am until 4pm.

For further information, visit The Donkey Sanctuary website

