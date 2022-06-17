Four donkeys in Sidmouth cool off with ice lollies

Donkeys cooling off at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary.

These four donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth are being treated to ice blocks as temperatures look set to soar.

As temperatures in Devon are set to reach 30 degrees today in East Devon, all donkeys are being given ice blocks made from fruit and vegetables in water to help cool off in the sizzling temperatures.

A spokesperson for the Donkey Sanctuary said: "The ice blocks not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

"Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours - a key factor in improving donkey welfare."

Humans also need to keep cool this weekend, The South West branch of the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two heat-health alert for the coming days. UKHSA is reminding people to look after themselves and others who may be at risk of heat-related health issues.

