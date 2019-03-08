Gallery

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Quacks away! Did you go down to watch the annual Lions Duck Derby? Gallery 1 of 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

GALLERY 1 | GALLERY 2

Thousands of yellow ducks took a trip down the River Sid, delighting onlookers at the town's duck derby.

Children, parents and grandparents were all in good spirits on Sunday, July 21 and enjoyed taking part in the egg and spoon races and fun games at The Byes before they all lined up along the river to watch the annual spectacle.

Around 4,000 rubber ducks, sponsored by members of the public, took the plunge and spent around an hour racing down the river, between the Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge and the Waterloo Bridge weir by Salcombe Road.

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

The red corporate ducks, which are sponsored by businesses to raise money for charity, also took to the water with a storm.

Chris Rignall, of Sidmouth Lions Club - which organises the event, said: "I think everyone enjoyed themselves.

"I think we will be close to raising the same as we did last year.

"The current was a little slow to start with and the Sidmouth College students were brilliant in helping the ducks to get going and deserve a big thank you."

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Read this week's Herald for more about the winners and how much was raised.

Last year's Corporate Duck Race raised £2,000 and the winner, Gilbert Stephens Solicitors, donated its £1,000 prize money to Sidmouth Admiral Nurse fund. The second Corporate prize of £600 was won by Northcott Brothers Funeral Directors and donated to Sidmouth Lifeboat. The third prize of £400 was won by Hillside House Residential Care Home, Newton Poppleford and the £400 was donated to Sidmouth Hospiscare.

The lucky 'owners' of the first nineteen yellow ducks that passed the finishing line won a share of the £1,000 cash prize.

Money raised from the event will be given to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust and the Exeter, East and Mid Devon Samaritans.

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn