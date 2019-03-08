Summer seafront street food market returns and promises a bit of beach love

There will be everything from Persian chicken wraps to West Country dim sum when a monthly street food market returns to the seafront this summer.

Sidmouth Eats Boutique will be held on The Ham between 5pm and 9pm every third Friday of the month during the summer – June 21, July 19 and August 16.

Organisers have promised a reasonably priced pop-up bar and cool music to accompany visitors’ culinary journey around the world, while enjoying the sea views at the event.

This year will see many foods returning, including Persian chicken wraps and the Sidmouth-based Flaming Good Pizza.

New traders include West Country Dim Sum and Coldharbour Farm.

All the traders are based in the South West, and a growing number are based in East Devon with produce either from their farm or from other local suppliers.

Eleanor Carr, who runs the event, said she is thrilled to be returning for a second year following on from a successful summer 2018.

She said: “The weather was such an asset last year but people really embraced the notion of street food, outdoor dining, a giant community picnic.

“The people at Unique Boutique events love our landscape and are conscious of the waste such events can generate.”

Last year the bar ditched the single-use plastic cup for reusable ones using a deposit scheme whereby customers pay £1 for the cup which is then refunded at the end of the evening.

Eleanor will then take them home, and set about the task of washing them.

All traders will also be expected to use biodegradable packaging as much as possible.

New for this year, the Unique Boutique event wants to encourage some ‘beach love’ and is offering a free drink in exchange for a full bucket of plastic picked up from the beach.

Buckets can be collected from the bar during the event and drinks can be claimed on the same night when the bucket is returned.

Send and email to chat@UniqueBoutiqueEvents.co.uk, or visit www.UniqueBoutiqueEvents.co.uk or telephone 07970 857696 for more information.