Sidmouth expats supporting Project Return in Vietnam ask for help

Vietnamese students taking part in Project Return. Picture: Project Return Archant

A charity which provides assistance to people in need of help in Vietnam and elsewhere is appealing for support itself.

The charity, Project Return, is particularly in need of someone to fill the role of treasurer, on a voluntary basis.

Working primarily in Vietnam, Project Return was set up by Terry and Cynthia Gough in 2000 and arose out of desire to improve the health and education of the poor in Vietnam.

Now a member of the board of trustees, Ian Harbour and his wife, Esther first began to do voluntary work for Project Return after moving from Sidmouth to the historic town of Hoi An in central Vietnam in 2015.

They had not arranged employment before leaving the UK, so counted themselves very lucky on their first day in the country to be offered work for a Vietnamese company teaching students online.

Ian Harbour and his wife Esther with some of their Vietnamese friends. Picture: Project Return Ian Harbour and his wife Esther with some of their Vietnamese friends. Picture: Project Return

Project Return is founded on the basic principle that by being provided with support designed to improve their education and health, people can be advanced into a position where they can achieve a state of self-sufficiency themselves.

Working hard to use people with knowledge of the situation to carefully identify areas where communities are most in need of aid, Project Return works by providing support children for poor families through school and then, depending on their needs and abilities, onto an apprenticeship, college or university.

The ultimate goal is to find them gainful employment so that they can support themselves, their families and their wider communities. Every year the students are interviewed so that progress reports can be sent back to sponsors.

Project Return is currently looking for a new treasurer. The role would be voluntary and it is estimated it would take about two days a month to carry out.

The position would particularly suit someone who is retired or who works part-time, perhaps a former accountant or anyone happy to take on such a position who has accounts experience.

Anyone wishing to know more about the position of treasurer or who just wants to know more about Project Return generally, should email Ian Harbour on harbourian72@gmail.com or check out the website at www.projectreturn.org.uk. Project Return are also looking for new sponsors, donors and trustee members.