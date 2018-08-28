Sidmouth’s fatberg and cliffs captured in cartoon

Illustrator Nathan T.Wright was commissioned by South West Water to create the cartoon. Picture: Nathan T Wright and South West Water South West Water

Sidmouth’s iconic cliffs and newly found fatberg have been brought to life in a new cartoon to show the ‘powerful’ impact of putting unflushable items down the drain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan T.Wright is the illustator behind the cartoon. Picture: Nathan T.Wright Nathan T.Wright is the illustator behind the cartoon. Picture: Nathan T.Wright

Nathan T. Wright, the creator of The Adventures of Fatberg children’s book, was commissioned by South West Water after a 64 metre ‘monster’ lump was found under The Esplanade in December.

The designer said he became ‘fascinated’ after reading about fatbergs back in 2013 and hopes his character’s latest adventure will help to educate children and adults alike.

Nathan said: “I was fascinated by their grotesque nature but also their potential as a source of renewable energy. Over the next couple of years I started imagining fatbergs as sentient beings. What would they look like? What misadventures would they get into if they escaped the sewers? How would they interact with humans?”

He used one of his book’s most iconic illustrations of the fatberg character peering from the sewer with Sidmouth’s cliffs visible in the background.

Nathan said: “I loved drawing the red seaside cliffs.

“Visual storytelling is an excellent way to break down complex issues like fatbergs, waste water and what not to flush - for both children and adults. Anything that helps the mainstream public understand these issues is a win.”

The artist said he had not been to Sidmouth but one of his life goals is to go on sewer tour of fatbergs.

He added the fatberg will continue his adventures in a recurring comic strip for Water Canada magazine. In his latest story the fatberg character confronts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau about sewer issues.

Since Sidmouth’s discovery, South West Water has opened a pop-up shop in the town to answer questions. The shop is open until tomorrow (Saturday, January 26).

Work is set to begin on February 4 to remove the fatberg and could take eight weeks to clear.

A South West Water spokesman said: “We engaged with Nathan on this piece as it is a powerful reminder of the consequences of pouring fat and oil along with wet-wipes and other unflushables down drains, with Sidmouth’s striking red cliffs and sea shown in close proximity.”

Read more:

VR footage of Sidmouth fatberg among tools used in new pop up shop