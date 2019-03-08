Sidmouth fatberg; Removal team issue special thanks to town

The team thanked Sonia who would come by every Thursday to bring them sausage rolls and other snacks during the seven weeks they spent removing the fatberg. Picture: Mark Jepson Archant

Workers tackling Sidmouth’s monster fatberg has thanked kind hearted passersby for support during its removal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Jepson, who was among the sub-contractors on site from day one, says he and the team received encouragement on a ‘daily basis’ from residents during the seven week project.

The team completed unclogging the sewer below the Esplanade of a 64-metre fatberg last Friday, working knee deep in the live sewer to clear out the network of three tunnels from the mass of wet wipes, oil and congealed fat.

Between four and 10 people worked on site each day but were touched by kind gestures of members of the public, including one resident who brought sausage rolls and cakes every Thursday.

The team presented the resident with flowers and chocolates and also thanked Kay Bagwell and the staff of Sidmouth Trawlers for their hospitality.

He said: “My colleagues and I would like to thank the lovely people of the town for the support and encouragement they have given us on a daily basis during a project than only be described as testing.

“I had never seen anything like it. It was something special down there. The main things we were asked was ‘is it going to flood the town?’ and ‘is it going to come back?’

“A special mention must go to Kay [Bagwell] at the fish shop and Sonia who bought us all sausage rolls and cakes every Thursday, we hope she enjoyed her flowers and chocolates, thanks once again, we’ll be sorry to go.”