Fire Beacon Hill lives up to its name for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Moret than 100 people climbed Fire Beacon Hill to see the lighting of a beacon to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event was organised by Sidmouth man Peter Endersby, who supplied the beacon, and Toby Taylor of RSPB, a ranger responsible for the maintenance of Fire Beacon Hill’s reserve.

The beacon was one of a chain of beacons being lit across the country to mark The Queen’s jubilee.

Toby welcomed all to the Pebblebed Heath area of the hill and spoke about the remains of the original beacon that can still be seen locally, but now surrounded by trees, and the many species of wildlife that live in this important habitat.

The MC and temporary ‘town crier’ for the evening for the reading of the Proclamation was John Wokersien. Fiona Harvey, of the town band, played the specially composed fanfare and MP Simon Jupp lit the Beacon.