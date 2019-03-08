4am call out for Sidmouth fire crew to assist paramedics

Sidmouth Fire Station in Woolbrook Road Archant

Firefighters assisted paramedics in an early morning call out to gain entry to a property in Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South West Ambulance service requested a crew from Sidmouth Fire Station for assistance to enter the home in Salters Meadow shortly before 4am this morning (May 22).

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said: "A call had been made to SWAST due to concerns for the occupant. The crew gained entry through a ground floor window without causing any damage.

"If the situation requires it force would be used. Paramedics were in the property within minutes of our attendance."

The station is currently recruiting retained fire-fighters through the Devon and Somerset area and is inviting possible crew members to apply online or drop in to a drill session on Monday nights.

The crew will be at the station, in Woolbrook Road, between 7pm and 9pm.