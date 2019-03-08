Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

4am call out for Sidmouth fire crew to assist paramedics

PUBLISHED: 10:45 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 22 May 2019

Sidmouth Fire Station in Woolbrook Road

Sidmouth Fire Station in Woolbrook Road

Archant

Firefighters assisted paramedics in an early morning call out to gain entry to a property in Sidmouth.

South West Ambulance service requested a crew from Sidmouth Fire Station for assistance to enter the home in Salters Meadow shortly before 4am this morning (May 22).

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said: "A call had been made to SWAST due to concerns for the occupant. The crew gained entry through a ground floor window without causing any damage.

"If the situation requires it force would be used. Paramedics were in the property within minutes of our attendance."

The station is currently recruiting retained fire-fighters through the Devon and Somerset area and is inviting possible crew members to apply online or drop in to a drill session on Monday nights.

The crew will be at the station, in Woolbrook Road, between 7pm and 9pm.

Most Read

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Town dives in to Sidmouth Sea Fest 2019

Quentin and Soloman on the Sidmouth Lifeboat at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5106. Picture: Terry Ife

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Town dives in to Sidmouth Sea Fest 2019

Quentin and Soloman on the Sidmouth Lifeboat at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5106. Picture: Terry Ife

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sloppy Otters well beaten at Braunton

Wicket keeper Alex Clements for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5836. Picture: Terry Ife

Dibble takes four wickets as Sidmouth 2nds see off Shobrooke Park

Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4777. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth powerlifter Gemma is targeting the very top of her sport

Gemma Marks doing the squat, an event in which she set a new unofficial world recdord. Picture GEMMA MARKS

4am call out for Sidmouth fire crew to assist paramedics

Sidmouth Fire Station in Woolbrook Road

East Devon Tennis Academy players impress for Devon in County Cup National Finals

The Devon Under-14 boys, including the four East Devon Tennis Academy players, who did so well at the national finals. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists