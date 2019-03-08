Sidmouth Fire Station to host charity car wash

Car wash at Sidmouth fire station.

Sidmouth's firefighters will be dousing away dirt instead of flames this weekend to raise money for charity.

The crews will have their buckets and hoses at the ready to wash down vehicles at a charity car wash on Saturday (September 7).

Drivers can bring their car down on the day, where, for a donation, the firefighters will wash it and havE it looking good as new.

The event, which raises several hundred pounds every time, will be held at Sidmouth Fire Station, in Woolbrook Road.

The car wash will be open for business between 10am and 4pm and all donations will be in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

The charity supports more than 5,000 beneficiaries a year.

It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2018.

It provides support for bereaved families and life-enhancing support to the firefighters' community.