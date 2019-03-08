Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Fire Station to host charity car wash

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2019

Car wash at Sidmouth fire station. Ref shs 11-16TI 2632. Picture: Terry Ife

Car wash at Sidmouth fire station. Ref shs 11-16TI 2632. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth's firefighters will be dousing away dirt instead of flames this weekend to raise money for charity.

The crews will have their buckets and hoses at the ready to wash down vehicles at a charity car wash on Saturday (September 7).

Drivers can bring their car down on the day, where, for a donation, the firefighters will wash it and havE it looking good as new.

The event, which raises several hundred pounds every time, will be held at Sidmouth Fire Station, in Woolbrook Road.

The car wash will be open for business between 10am and 4pm and all donations will be in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

The charity supports more than 5,000 beneficiaries a year.

It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2018.

It provides support for bereaved families and life-enhancing support to the firefighters' community.

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: ‘Russian roulette’ if £1.5million is not secured

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Food bank’s thank-you to community for kitting up families in need ahead of school term

Danielle Downey presents the uniform bank with 10 pencil cases, 10 shin pads and 10 gum shields, to help families in need. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: ‘Russian roulette’ if £1.5million is not secured

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Food bank’s thank-you to community for kitting up families in need ahead of school term

Danielle Downey presents the uniform bank with 10 pencil cases, 10 shin pads and 10 gum shields, to help families in need. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Fire Station to host charity car wash

Car wash at Sidmouth fire station. Ref shs 11-16TI 2632. Picture: Terry Ife

Fishermen net nine in big home win over Honiton Town Reserves

Beer Albion away at Otterton. Ref mhsp 35 19TI 9258. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: ‘Russian roulette’ if £1.5million is not secured

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Food bank’s thank-you to community for kitting up families in need ahead of school term

Danielle Downey presents the uniform bank with 10 pencil cases, 10 shin pads and 10 gum shields, to help families in need. Picture: Clarissa Place

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists