Advanced search

Help us by using location app, say Sidmouth firefighters

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 September 2020

Sidmouth fire crew at the scene of the incident. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Sidmouth fire crew at the scene of the incident. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Sidmouth Fire Station

Sidmouth firefighters are asking the public to use a free smartphone app that identifies precise locations, when reporting incidents in places that could be hard for them to find.

It follows a call-out on Sunday, September 20 to a campfire at Mutter’s Moor which had not been extinguished properly.

A spokesman for Sidmouth Fire Station said they were grateful to the caller for reporting the fire, but the details given did not include the precise location.

He said the firefighters had difficulty finding it, and had to be helped by members of the public at the scene. They eventually found the fire some distance from the car park.

The firefighters are encouraging people to download the What 3 Words app, which has divided the whole world into three-metre squares and generated a random three-word code for each square.

It means users can pinpoint an exact location even if they do not know the address.

All emergency services are able to use the app.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Phyllis Baxter memorial plaque delayed, but not forgotten

Phyllis Baxter receiving the Citizen of the Year award from mayor Glyn Dobson in 2017.

Help us by using location app, say Sidmouth firefighters

Sidmouth fire crew at the scene of the incident. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Wins for Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Town Reserves and Feniton on busy day for local teams

Generic picture

Quiz time - another of our ‘That was the sporting week’ quiz offerings

Sports Quiz header

No return to league action for local rugby clubs until January 2021 - at the earliest

Honiton rugby action