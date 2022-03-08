'A statement of support for Ukraine' in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Council is now flying the Ukrainian flag on the Three Cornered Plot at the Triangle.

The council says the raising of the flag is ‘a statement of support for Ukraine and recognition of the humanitarian disaster unfolding’.

The blue and yellow colours of Ukraine are also flying from East Devon District Council’s HQ in Honiton and Exmouth Town Hall.

The chair of EDDC, Ian Thomas, said: “It is unbelievable and heart-breaking to see this tragedy unfolding before us. We can only hope that sanity, humanity and kindness will soon be restored."

The UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, drawing together funding and action across many charities and Non-Governmental Organisations to support people displaced through the conflict. The Government has pledged to match up to £20 million of any donations from the public.

The fastest way to donate to a DEC appeal is online

https://www.dec.org.uk/

Alternatively you can call 01204 770822, or use other ways to donate.