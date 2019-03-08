Advanced search

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club holds 50th anniversary festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2019

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Archant

Flowers galore decorated the halls of one Sidmouth house, putting on a spectacular display for visitors.

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement ClubSidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival of members' work at Kennaway House on Friday, September 13.

The weather was perfect and so were the flowers. Around 30 members took part with many others giving their time to make cakes and serve tea and coffee.

The display area was a blaze of colour and many different styles of arrangements were represented. A tombola and book stall helped to raise funds.

The club has had a busy year with a 'golden' themed annual luncheon in January and with welcoming national demonstrator Elizabeth Graham for an afternoon in June.

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement ClubSidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Its September Festival was a great success and crowned the year of 50 years of flower arranging in Sidmouth.

For more information contact Judy on 01404 815170.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

See inside Sidmouth business’s £100,000 showroom renovation

Fords South West staff and guests celebrate the opening of its new showroom. Picture: Clarissa Place

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Busman’s holiday for Sidmouth photo club members

Welsh Paradise. Picture: Sarah Hall

Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

See inside Sidmouth business’s £100,000 showroom renovation

Fords South West staff and guests celebrate the opening of its new showroom. Picture: Clarissa Place

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Busman’s holiday for Sidmouth photo club members

Welsh Paradise. Picture: Sarah Hall

Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Challenge Cup success for James Spiller

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Under-7s enjoy first outing of new season

Sidmouth RFC Under-7s who made a start to their season with a game against Honiton. Picture SRFC

Cyclist’s heartfelt thanks to all who helped, after being found lying in blood in Ottery

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club holds 50th anniversary festival

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

All day £2 parking introduced at Ottery

Ottery shoppers will be able to park all day for £2 throughout the winter and festive season. Pictures: Archant and Getti Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists