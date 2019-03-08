Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club holds 50th anniversary festival

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club Archant

Flowers galore decorated the halls of one Sidmouth house, putting on a spectacular display for visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival of members' work at Kennaway House on Friday, September 13.

The weather was perfect and so were the flowers. Around 30 members took part with many others giving their time to make cakes and serve tea and coffee.

The display area was a blaze of colour and many different styles of arrangements were represented. A tombola and book stall helped to raise funds.

The club has had a busy year with a 'golden' themed annual luncheon in January and with welcoming national demonstrator Elizabeth Graham for an afternoon in June.

Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club held a 50th anniversary festival. Picture: Sidmouth Flower Arrangement Club

Its September Festival was a great success and crowned the year of 50 years of flower arranging in Sidmouth.

For more information contact Judy on 01404 815170.