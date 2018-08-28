A return to roots for Sidmouth’s biggest festival

The new name and logo for the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: The Sidmouth Folk Festival Archant

The organisers of the town’s biggest festival have unveiled a new logo and name along with the first acts of next year’s shows.

Sidmouth Folk Festival, previously known as Sidmouth Folk Week, has announced it is to return to its original name.

The change of name was decided after realisation that having the dates as part of the logo meant people could already tell it was a week.

Company Director John Braithwaite said: “We’ve always had the logo which has said Folk Week and then we put the date on it so why do we need to say that it is Folk Week?”

“It represents more what it is rather than how long it is. “

The festival is currently planning for its 65th edition and, as part of the preparations, the organisers have unveiled a new logo alongside the name change.

John explained: “It’s lots of triangles pointing down towards the Ham and the seafront which is where the centre of the festival is.”

“We wanted to reinvigorate the brand and to try and have something that represented every aspect of the festival.”

“It’s a nice, sharp, modern image, which really represents the way we want to keep developing the festival.”

The logo was designed by local artist Sam Eyre. Sam is based in Sidmouth and owns his own art studio called Same Year.

The organisers have also announced the first few acts that will be performing at next year’s festival.

Iconic guitarist Richard Thompson, Australian group The Spooky Men’s Chorale, Folk Festival patron Steve Knightley and award-winning Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis are among those headlining the Ham’s evening concerts.

During the daytime concerts, The Young ‘Uns, Marting Simpson, Sam Sweeney and Hannah James’ JigDoll Ensemble have been announced so far.

Folk dancers have a new home as they take over the historic Music Room at Sidholme Hotel.

Organisers particularly referred to the glass chandeliers, a painted dome and musical motifs adding to the ambience of the events.

The final line-up for the evening and afternoon concerts will be announced in early January but visit www.sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk to see the acts announced so far. Tickets are also avaliable to purchase now.