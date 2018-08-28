Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A return to roots for Sidmouth’s biggest festival

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 December 2018

The new name and logo for the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: The Sidmouth Folk Festival

The new name and logo for the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: The Sidmouth Folk Festival

Archant

The organisers of the town’s biggest festival have unveiled a new logo and name along with the first acts of next year’s shows.

Sidmouth Folk Festival, previously known as Sidmouth Folk Week, has announced it is to return to its original name.

The change of name was decided after realisation that having the dates as part of the logo meant people could already tell it was a week.

Company Director John Braithwaite said: “We’ve always had the logo which has said Folk Week and then we put the date on it so why do we need to say that it is Folk Week?”

“It represents more what it is rather than how long it is. “

The festival is currently planning for its 65th edition and, as part of the preparations, the organisers have unveiled a new logo alongside the name change.

John explained: “It’s lots of triangles pointing down towards the Ham and the seafront which is where the centre of the festival is.”

“We wanted to reinvigorate the brand and to try and have something that represented every aspect of the festival.”

“It’s a nice, sharp, modern image, which really represents the way we want to keep developing the festival.”

The logo was designed by local artist Sam Eyre. Sam is based in Sidmouth and owns his own art studio called Same Year.

The organisers have also announced the first few acts that will be performing at next year’s festival.

Iconic guitarist Richard Thompson, Australian group The Spooky Men’s Chorale, Folk Festival patron Steve Knightley and award-winning Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis are among those headlining the Ham’s evening concerts.

During the daytime concerts, The Young ‘Uns, Marting Simpson, Sam Sweeney and Hannah James’ JigDoll Ensemble have been announced so far.

Folk dancers have a new home as they take over the historic Music Room at Sidholme Hotel.

Organisers particularly referred to the glass chandeliers, a painted dome and musical motifs adding to the ambience of the events.

The final line-up for the evening and afternoon concerts will be announced in early January but visit www.sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk to see the acts announced so far. Tickets are also avaliable to purchase now.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

High street store reopens after a month of closure

Sam Jones and her staff in the newly refurbished Tesco in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6520. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal sanctuary full with dogs left without homes this Christmas

ARC staff with lurchers Romeo and Julie. Ref shs 49 18TI 6328. Picture: Terry Ife

A return to roots for Sidmouth’s biggest festival

The new name and logo for the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: The Sidmouth Folk Festival

Can you give a dog a home this Christmas?

Benji the collie cross at ARC. Ref shs 49 18TI 6382. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery make it a great eight – but will the run now end as the 2014/15 one did ?

Ottery's 1st team at home to East Budleigh. Ref shsp 39 18TI 1774. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ambulances miss national targeted response times as public demand for services rises

The couple died at the scene of the collision.

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

A generic picture

Sidmouth drawn in same 2019 T20 group as Exmouth

Picture: Thinkstock

How well do you know the past Christmas number ones?

How well do you know these Christmas number ones? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chair yoga Culver House residents boost Devon Air Ambulance

Joan Shaw presents a cheque at Abbeyfield Court, Culver House from the proceeds of their chair yoga to Peter Brew of Devon Air Ambulance. Ref shs 46 18TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists