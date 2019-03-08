Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019: The Bulverton Highlights

The Bulverton. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Bulverton is a standing venue; an upbeat hub of activity each night from 7pm through until the early hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Merry Hell. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival Merry Hell. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

The party-focused venue features high-energy evening roots shows and dance parties, Late Night Extra ceilidhs, early doors sessions with special catering/bar deals and a post-LNE Betsy's Lounge, the funky and welcoming space dedicated to late night playing and singing.

The Bulverton is situated just opposite the Festival car park, on the way from the Festival car park to the campsite bus stop. Alternatively there is access by foot from Station Road (B3176) opposite the campsite.

Amongst the main shows on offer are the best names on the contemporary folk scene, including the phenomenal Seth Lakeman - fresh from touring the world with Robert Plant; Scotland's mighty Peatbog Faeries, and the irrepressible Blackbeard's Tea Party - celebrating their 10th anniversary with both a concert and a ceilidh on the same night! England's eight-strong folk-rock northern powerhouse Merry Hell bring roof-raising anthems, while the all-star Anglo-French dance band Topette!! are guaranteed to fill the floor and shake some action.

Widely-regarded as one of the most thrilling live acts on the folk festival circuit, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys are one of the festival's most eagerly-anticipated new acts. Sidmouth favourites Banter and Kirkophany return to the Bulverton to deliver some of the most joyous and uplifting music to be heard anywhere.

Seth Lakeman. Picture: Matt Austin Seth Lakeman. Picture: Matt Austin

As well as evening shows, the Bulverton plays host to Late Night Extra ceilidhs, early doors sessions with special catering/bar deals and the funky Betsy's Lounge dedicated to relaxation and late night acoustic session playing and singing.

With the Bulverton evenings starting at 7pm, you can make great a night of it and save money with a Big Gig Ticket.

Peatbog Faeries. Sidmouth Folk Festival Peatbog Faeries. Sidmouth Folk Festival

Bulverton Highlights:

Friday, August 2: Banter

Late Night Extra - Tautas Roks (Caller Gordon Potts)

Blackbeard's Tea Party. Picture: Elly Lucas Blackbeard's Tea Party. Picture: Elly Lucas

Saturday, August 4: Merry Hell + Jon Wilks

Late Night Extra - Banter (Caller Nick Walden)

Sunday August 5: Scottish Party night with Peatbog Faeries + OBT

Late Night Extra - Whapweasel (Caller Fee Lock)

Monday, August 6: Topette!! Dance Night

Late Night Extra - Threepenny Bit (Caller Gordon Potts)

Tuesday August 7: Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys + Broom Bezzums

Late Night Extra - Out Of Hand (Caller Fee Lock)

Wednesday August 8: Seth Lakeman + Jacob & Drinkwater

Late Night Extra - The Committee Band (Caller Nick Walden)

Thursday August 9: Blackbeard's Tea Party + Thom Ashworth

Late Night Extra - Blackbeard's Tea Party (Caller Barry Goodman)

Friday August 10: Late Night Extra - Kirkophany (Caller Barry Goodman)