Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019: The Bulverton Highlights

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 August 2019

The Bulverton. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Bulverton. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Bulverton is a standing venue; an upbeat hub of activity each night from 7pm through until the early hours.

Merry Hell. Picture: Sidmouth Folk FestivalMerry Hell. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

The party-focused venue features high-energy evening roots shows and dance parties, Late Night Extra ceilidhs, early doors sessions with special catering/bar deals and a post-LNE Betsy's Lounge, the funky and welcoming space dedicated to late night playing and singing.

The Bulverton is situated just opposite the Festival car park, on the way from the Festival car park to the campsite bus stop. Alternatively there is access by foot from Station Road (B3176) opposite the campsite.

Amongst the main shows on offer are the best names on the contemporary folk scene, including the phenomenal Seth Lakeman - fresh from touring the world with Robert Plant; Scotland's mighty Peatbog Faeries, and the irrepressible Blackbeard's Tea Party - celebrating their 10th anniversary with both a concert and a ceilidh on the same night! England's eight-strong folk-rock northern powerhouse Merry Hell bring roof-raising anthems, while the all-star Anglo-French dance band Topette!! are guaranteed to fill the floor and shake some action.

Widely-regarded as one of the most thrilling live acts on the folk festival circuit, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys are one of the festival's most eagerly-anticipated new acts. Sidmouth favourites Banter and Kirkophany return to the Bulverton to deliver some of the most joyous and uplifting music to be heard anywhere.

Seth Lakeman. Picture: Matt AustinSeth Lakeman. Picture: Matt Austin

As well as evening shows, the Bulverton plays host to Late Night Extra ceilidhs, early doors sessions with special catering/bar deals and the funky Betsy's Lounge dedicated to relaxation and late night acoustic session playing and singing.

With the Bulverton evenings starting at 7pm, you can make great a night of it and save money with a Big Gig Ticket.

Peatbog Faeries. Sidmouth Folk FestivalPeatbog Faeries. Sidmouth Folk Festival

Bulverton Highlights:

Friday, August 2: Banter

Late Night Extra - Tautas Roks (Caller Gordon Potts)

Blackbeard's Tea Party. Picture: Elly LucasBlackbeard's Tea Party. Picture: Elly Lucas

Saturday, August 4: Merry Hell + Jon Wilks

Late Night Extra - Banter (Caller Nick Walden)

Sunday August 5: Scottish Party night with Peatbog Faeries + OBT

Late Night Extra - Whapweasel (Caller Fee Lock)

Monday, August 6: Topette!! Dance Night

Late Night Extra - Threepenny Bit (Caller Gordon Potts)

Tuesday August 7: Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys + Broom Bezzums

Late Night Extra - Out Of Hand (Caller Fee Lock)

Wednesday August 8: Seth Lakeman + Jacob & Drinkwater

Late Night Extra - The Committee Band (Caller Nick Walden)

Thursday August 9: Blackbeard's Tea Party + Thom Ashworth

Late Night Extra - Blackbeard's Tea Party (Caller Barry Goodman)

Friday August 10: Late Night Extra - Kirkophany (Caller Barry Goodman)

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Neighbour from hell behind bars after new noise complaints

Shaun Harper admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order Exeter Crown Court on August 1. Picture: Archant/Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Neighbour from hell behind bars after new noise complaints

Shaun Harper admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order Exeter Crown Court on August 1. Picture: Archant/Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth CC: Weekly chat with chairman Wardrop

Sidmouth Cricket Club chairman Fionn Wardrop fielding for the 3rd XI in the meeting with Bradninch II. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth kick boxer Jack Nunn lands British title success

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN

Sidmouth five play for section three in victory over the County President’s team

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary player suffers pre-season injury blow

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

A blooming good idea – Toby’s flower fundraiser to kick-start Kenya trip total

Toby Wells with some of the products that he is selling. Ref shs 31 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists