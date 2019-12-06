Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed Contributed

Show of Hands and Eddi Reader are among the headline acts for the Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020, announced this morning.

Eddi Reader. Picture: Supplied by artist Eddi Reader. Picture: Supplied by artist

Others who will be performing on the main stage at the Ham include Jon Boden & the Remnant Kings, Home Service with John Tams, and Eliza Carthy.

Special pre-festival shows will feature Steeleye Span and The Fishermen's Friends.

The festival runs from Friday, July 31 until Friday, August 7, and earlybird tickets are on sale today.

Jon Boden & the Remnant Kings. Picture: Supplied by band Jon Boden & the Remnant Kings. Picture: Supplied by band

Show of Hands will be performing as a four-piece, with long-time collaborator Miranda Sykes and renowned percussionist Cormac Byrne joining Steve Knightley and Phil Beer.

Multi award-winning Scottish singer songwriter Eddi Reader MBE will be performing songs from Restitute, her first solo album of traditional music in 14 years.

Before the festival officially begins, Steeleye Span will be playing at the Ham in the evening of Thursday, July 30, celebrating their 51st year of merry-making, and Cornwall band The Fisherman's Friends will play their traditional shanty songs on the afternoon of Friday, July 31.

Among the other acts already on the bill for next year's festival are Scottish funk dub folksters Peatbog Faeries, ska meets squeezebox maestros Edward II, high energy dance and fusion pioneers Demon Barbers XL, acclaimed Irish singer and bouzouki player Daoiri Farrell, rocking Quebecois outfit Yves Lambert Trio, young guns Trials of Cato, piper and BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Horizon award winner Brìghde Chaimbeul, Scottish firebrands Talisk, Canadian roots trio The East Pointers, The Magpie Arc with Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Adam Holmes, Tom A Wright and Alex Hunter, The Melrose Quartet - Nancy Kerr and James Fagan with Jess and Richard Arrowsmith, Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly, Will Pound's A Day Will Come, Cock & Bull Band, Granny's Attic, France's Central Bal, Jackie Oates and John Spiers, Ben Paley, Frankie Armstrong, Mairearad Green and Anna Massie, Mike Wilson, Rosie Hood Trio, Bulgarian singer Eugenia Georgieva, Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy, and English country dance band Kirkophany.

Steeleye Span. Picture: Supplied by band Steeleye Span. Picture: Supplied by band

As always, the festival will also be packed with ceilidhs and folk dancing, along with late-night roots parties, intimate sessions, storytelling, family entertainment, youth-centred activities and a huge range of hands-on workshops.

Craftspeople will be selling their wares, and there will be plenty of stalls selling local food and drink.

Visit the festival website for ticket details and more information.