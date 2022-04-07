Folk festival organisers call on townsfolk to offer accommodation

Organisers of The Sidmouth Folk Festival are calling on townsfolk to offer accommodation to performers and crew.

They have put out a call to people in the town who could offer bed and breakfast to visitors when the well-loved event returns this summer.

With traditional hotel and self catering accommodation in short supply at peak times in the popular seaside resort, the team are seeking to rent spare rooms from residents to make up the shortfall during July and August.

They are looking for single, twin or double rooms, in or very close to the town, for a minimum of one night, and up to a maximum of two to three weeks, depending on who the accommodation is for and their role in the event.

"The festival runs from July 29 to August 5, but some crew members will be involved in advance preparations, as well as packing everything down after all the fun has finished," a spokesperson said.

If you can help, email info@sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk, with the heading Accommodation 2022, detailing the room or rooms you have available, along with your name, address and postcode, and a festival organiser will be in touch.