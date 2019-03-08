How to get to Sidmouth Folk Festival by bus
PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 August 2019
There are regular bus services between campsite and town during the Folk Festival
Campsite to Triangle
Bulverton Campsite - Triangle
Depart 08.00 08.20 every 20 minutes (or when buses are full) to 02.00
Triangle - Bulverton Campsite
Depart 08.10 08.30 every 20 minutes (or when buses are full) to 02.10
Town Circular Route
Campsite - Triangle - All Saints Road - Radway - Sidmouth Primary School - Woolbrook - Waitrose - Campsite.
Depart 08.00 09.00 every 60 minutes to 21.00
This route provides for venues: All Saints Church, Sidmouth Primary School (Vicarage Road) and Sidholme Hotel.
Additional service 1st and 2nd August:
A cut-down service in both directions between the Bulverton Campsite and the Triangle is in operation from Wednesday 31st July, 12:00 until midnight and on Thursday 1st August, from 08:00 until midnight.
Additional service 10th August:
On the morning of the 11th August a single coach will operate between 08.00 to 10.00 between the Campsite and the Triangle.
