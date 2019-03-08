Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping. Contributed

Details of the camping and car parking facilities for the folk festival

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Where

Postcode: EX10 9DW

Located on the B3176, Bulverton Road. 1.5 miles from the centre of Sidmouth.

Available to—

All-In-One, Bulverton-In-One, Week, Weekend and Day Ticket holders for the appropriate night(s) and people who have bought advance event tickets, for the night before and night of the event. Separate charges for caravan / motorhome apply. Camping is also available to non-ticket-holders at a premium price as indicated.

Opening Times

Wednesday July 31, 12.00, to Saturday August 10, 12.00.

On arrival

Follow the instructions from the Campsite volunteers. All campers must complete a registration sheet. Cars are allowed on site for unloading/loading. For the full Folk Festival Campsite Guide, please see the website, or collect a copy of the guide when you arrive.

Cars

Cars are allowed on the campsite. However, once parked no vehicle may move until it leaves the festival. If you would like to move your car during the festival, please use the free Festival Car Park on top of Bulverton Hill. Cars must be parked as indicated by the Campsite Stewarding team.

Family Area

There is a designated quieter Family Camping area - please keep the noise here to a minimum after 10:30pm.

Accessibility Area

There is a dedicated area for people with mobility impairments.

Campfires & BBQs

Campfires and ground-level barbecues are strictly prohibited. Barbecue units are only allowed with the agreement of the Campsite Manager, so please check before buying food.

Motorhomes & Caravans

A separate area from tents is provided with limited availability. Book in advance. Must remain in situ for the week once parked.

Facilities

Toilets including accessible facilities.

Shower cubicles including one accessible unit for wheelchair users.

Keys for the accessible shower available from the campsite box office.

Drinking Water - various taps around the campsite.

Hot water washing-up facilities

Two Elsan points

Milk - Available from campsite Box Office.

Main walkways are lit by fairy lights.

Lockable storage - operated during Campsite Box Office opening hours only. Available to all campers. Please note that all items left must be available for searching prior to depositing. Storage is locked overnight

and is secure. (Free)

Access: the campsite is based on sloping farmland.

Catering and Campsite Shop

Wakey, Wakey, Eggs and Bakey serve great breakfasts and tasty evening meals. The Campsite Shop by Woolbrook News stocks a range of basics, newspapers papers and camping gear.

Waste Disposal

Rubbish and recycling bins are at the top of the campsite, by the entrance and between the two fields. Please keep this area tidy.

Dogs

Dogs are permitted on site if kept on a lead and under control at all times. Please exercise your dogs away from the camping areas and clean up after them. Please note that dogs are not permitted in any venue, except for recognised assistance dogs.

Festival Car Park

The Festival Car Park is located off the B3176 Bulverton Road and accessible via the one-way system from Broadway and Bickwell Lane. It is in a grass field behind the Bulverton Marquee. To access the town from the car park, walk past the Bulverton Marquee and down the hill to the bus stop just opposite the Campsite entrance (see Bus Timetable).

Parking costs:

Per day - £4 per car (arrival before 5.30pm)

Evening - £2 per car (arrival after 5.30pm)

Parking in the Festival Car Park is free to All In One, Bulverton In One, Week, Weekend and Day Ticket holders.

The Festival Car Park is based on farmland that is sloping and undulating and is not suitable for people with mobility impairments. The Festival Car Park is not suitable for large vans/motor homes due to tight access.

There are no parking concessions in any of the town car parks for Festival ticket holders, traders or stallholders. We advise you to use public transport or the Festival Bus wherever possible, thereby reducing the environmental impact and improving safety.