Bringing Scotland's musical talent to Sidmouth Folk Festival

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland on behalf of everyone who lives or works there, or visits.

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland on behalf of everyone who lives, works or visits. Funding from Creative Scotland enables the Folk Festival to bring some of Scotland's most exciting musical talent to Sidmouth in its Sounds Of Modern Scotland series of events.

Over the week, the festival features all-woman Scottish supergroup The Shee, multiple award-winning Gaelic singer and BBC TV presenter Julie Fowlis and the mighty Peatbog Faeries, alongside a veritable plethora of exciting and emerging talent from north of the border, including Iona Fyfe, Hannah Rarity, Sheena Wellington, OBT, Burd Ellen and Ross Couper & Tom Oakes.

The English Folk Dance and Song Society supports the festival with a series of Folk Rising Plus concerts featuring young performers, many of whom the Society have actively supported in their careers. Watch out for the likes of Granny's Attic, The Brothers Gillespie, Alice Jones, Nicola Beazley and Thom Ashworth amongst this year's packed line-up.