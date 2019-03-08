Workshops galore underway atSidmouth Folk Festival

Morris dancing at sidmouth folk week. (Baile tradicional ingles). Picture: Blake Bennett Blake Bennett

There are more workshops than ever this year; some are progressive courses, some are one-off tasters.

There's plenty for beginners to get started in folk dance, melodeon, fiddle, tin whistle, ukulele, bones, Morris and more.

Musicians will find workshops at different levels in melodeon, fiddle and whistle and the chance to join the Big Band playing for Ceilidh or the Concert Band. There's West Gallery, Balkan and medieval music. and workshops on concertina, guitar, accordion, mountain dulcimer, Northumbrian smallpipes, percussion, banjo, flute and a chance to dissect the music of Leveret.

Singers can join the choirs with Sandra Kerr and Paul Sartin and try Shape-note, rounds, Gregorian chant or a variety of one-offs including harmony singing, Sing Like a Bloke with the Spooky Men's Chorale and Song Arrangement with Nancy Kerr & James Fagan.

Lots for dancers too. New this year are Indian dance, Lindy Hop and salsa, while you can enjoy European, Scandinavian, Balkan, squares and contras, Early Dance, 18th Century English Dance, clog, Dartmoor Stepping, Flatfooting and more.

Then there's storytelling, Mummers, poetry and lots of talks and discussions covering FolkTed, podcasts, Morris archives, jig dolls, song collectors, Robert Burns and more.

Workshop Tickets

Workshops are included in All in One, Week, Weekend and Day tickets. Admission on the door is usually £12, (£14 for some longer workshops and £10 for some shorter workshops). A book of 6 workshop passes offers great savings and can be bought either from the Festival Box Office or at the door of workshop venues.