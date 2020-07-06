Advanced search

Sid Valley Food Bank to open in new premises

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 July 2020

Sid Valley Food Bank is moving into the garage adjoining Sidmouth Youth Centre. Picture courtesy of Andie Milne.

Sidmouth’s food bank is spending this week making the final preparations to open in its new premises – an integral garage at the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane.

Volunteers have faced a race against time to get the building ready for Tuesday, July 14, when the food bank will start operating from its new site.

It has had to leave its premises at the Unitarian Chapel because the building was needed by businesses such as self-employed dance and exercise instructors, who use it for their classes.

Because of the high demand for food during lockdown and the difficulties of social distancing, the team had to spread their activities over several days instead of a few hours once a week.

This will continue at the Manstone Road premises until September, when co-ordinator Andie Milne will review the situation.

Families will be asked to come and collect their packages on Tuesdays, volunteers will be delivering food to people in outlying areas who cannot visit on Wednesdays and food bank supplies will be picked up or brought to the premises on Fridays.

