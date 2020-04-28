Sidmouth food bank extends support to families needing ‘a little extra help’ during coronavirus lockdown

Andie Milne, Ian Skinner and Renee Forth of Sid Vally food bank. Picture: Sid Valley food bank Archant

Families with school age children who do not need the full food bank service, but would benefit from some support, are being offered ‘a little extra help’.

Every Tuesday, they can receive a package containing fresh bread, fruit, a jacket potato, cheese, milk, yoghurt, cereal bars, crisps, squash, sausages and sausage rolls. On different weeks the package contains tinned baked beans, spaghetti, macaroni cheese or tuna.

Families who would like to put themselves forward should refer themselves by contacting the community support team (numbers below).

The food bank is continuing to provide for all the other individuals and families who need the full service, thanks to generous cash donations and the support of shops which make sure it can buy enough supplies of fresh food.

Instead of being given out at the Unitarian Chapel, the food is being delivered to recipients, within the social distancing guidelines.

Donations of cereal bars, crisps, tinned macaroni cheese and tinned tuna for the ‘extra’ packages would be welcomed.

The food bank’s co-ordinator Andie Milne, currently self-isolating at home, is urging anyone who needs food supplies to get in touch.

She said: “I want to remind you all that the food bank has and will always support those individuals and families that are struggling financially to meet the demands of daily living, and especially no less during this difficult situation.

“Please don’t be too ‘proud’ - it’s not natural to ask for help, I know from personal experience, but sometimes we do need to ask for help, guidance and support.

“We have our own community support team , plus The Childrens Centre, EDDC (East Devon District Council) , Sid Valley HELP, Gateway and many more agencies that are available to ensure that no one should be without the support needed to help you manage to get through this present crisis, however young or old.”

She also urged anyone who is worried about a neighbour, but unable to visit them because of self-isolation, to contact the support services.

Contact numbers for children’s support: Tracey Tipton 07540 668525, Carol Clarke 07495 540415, Angie Carney 7889 755777, Kirsty Hammond 07966 060350, the Children’s Centre 01395 226789.

Sid Valley HELP can be contacted on 01395 892011 or 07378 96452.

For more information about the food bank, visit its website http://www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk/